Capstone Green Energy Corp., a gas turbine manufacturer, and certain of its subsidiaries have voluntary initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company entered into a transaction support agreement with Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group LP, in its capacity as collateral agent, and has secured an aggregate commitment of $20 million from its consenting lender. Los Angeles-based Capstone Green was advised by a Katten Muchin Rosenman team. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton served as legal counsel to the consenting lender.

October 03, 2023, 12:44 PM

