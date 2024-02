Corporate Deal

Vista Equity Partners-backed Salesloft Inc., an AI-powered revenue orchestration platform, has acquired Drift, a buyer experience and conversational AI company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Salesloft, which is based in Atlanta, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team partners Marc Browning and Rodin Hai-Jew. Counsel information for Boston-based Drift was not immediately available.

February 15, 2024, 1:04 PM

