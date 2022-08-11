Corporate Deal

Catalent has agreed to acquire Metrics Contract Services, a full-service pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, from Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. for $475 million in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The transaction, announced Aug. 9, is expected to close before the end of 2022. Somerset, New Jersey-based Catalent is advised by Fried Frank. The Fried Frank team is led by corporate partners Adam Cohen and Steven Epstein. Mayne Pharma, which is based in Australia, is represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Brett Fleisher, Alexandra McCormack and Allison Schneirov.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 11, 2022, 9:17 AM