Corporate Deal

Replit Inc., a generative artificial intelligence software development platform, has secured $97.4 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's Growth Fund, with participation from Khosla Ventures, SV Angel, Y Combinator and others. San Francisco-based Replit was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partners Yokum Taku and Lang Liu.

Investment Firms

April 28, 2023, 10:14 AM

