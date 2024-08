Corporate Deal

Harrison Street has agreed to acquire one-third of CPV Renewable Power LP, a CPV Group affiliate, for 272 million euros ($300 million). Harrison Street was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Terence T. Healey, Noreen Phelan and John T. Schaff. Counsel information for CPV was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

August 23, 2024, 11:27 AM