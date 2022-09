Corporate Deal

Venture capital fund FTX Ventures announced that it has agreed to acquire a minority interest in investment firm SkyBridge Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based SkyBridge Capital was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Ryan Brizek, Rajib Chanda, Jonathan Corsico and Jonathan Goldstein. Counsel information for FTX Ventures was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 12, 2022, 8:13 AM