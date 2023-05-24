Corporate Deal

Technology investor Silver Lake has agreed to acquire a 600 million euro ($645 million) minority stake in business software company TeamSystem from Hellman & Friedman (H&F). The transaction, announced May 19, is expected to close around the end of 2023. Silver Lake, which is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team. Counsel information was not immediately available for Pesaro, Italy-based TeamSystem or San Francisco-based H&F.

Investment Firms

May 24, 2023, 12:24 PM

