Corporate Deal

We Evolvetogether LLC, a daily essentials brand known for its natural deodorant products, has secured financing in a seed funding round led by True Beauty Ventures, with participation from G9 Ventures. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Evolvetogether was advised by a Sidley Austin deal team including partners Idan Netser and Emily Zipperstein. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 10:27 AM

