Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided Barclays and BofA Securities in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.5 billion. The issuance was announced Nov. 24 by San Francisco-based Uber. The Davis Polk team included partners Frank Azzopardi, Alan Denenberg, Michael Farber, Mark Mendez and Emily Roberts. The notes come due 2028.

Technology

November 29, 2023, 8:25 AM

