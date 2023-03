Corporate Deal

Graham Partners Inc. announced the acquisition of antenna and radiofrequency design manufacturer and provider Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newtown, Pennsylvania-based Graham Partners was advised by a Dechert team that included partners Jeffrey Legath and Adam Levin. Counsel information for Taoglas Group, which is based in Wexford, Ireland, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

March 01, 2023, 9:32 AM