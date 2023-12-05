Corporate Deal

EnergyRe, a U.S.-based clean energy developer, has secured $1.2 billion in capital funding from Glentra Capital, Novo Holdings and pension fund PKA. New York-based energyRe was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Daniel Alterbaum, John Gaffney and Nicholas Politan. Glentra, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kristin Mendoza, Ahmed Sidik, Austin Uhm and Qasim Rasool.

Banking & Financial Services

December 05, 2023, 10:11 AM

nature of claim: /