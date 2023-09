Corporate Deal

WestView Capital Partners has placed a strategic investment in workforce management software provider Hubstaff in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Morris, Manning & Martin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based WestView was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Boston-based partner Ryan McCarthy. Hubstaff, which is based in Indianapolis, was represented by Morris Manning.

September 01, 2023, 10:19 AM

