Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets Securities Inc., Santander Investment Securities Inc. and UBS Securities in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate of $2 billion. The offering was announced Oct. 19 by London-based Diageo Capital plc, an alcoholic beverage company known for its Crown Royal, Smirnoff, Ketel One vodka and other liquor brands. The Davis Polk team included partner Leo Borchardt. A Slaughter and May team represented Diageo Capital.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2022, 7:07 AM