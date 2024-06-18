Corporate Deal

Vapotherm Inc. has entered a merger agreement with a newly-formed entity organized and funded by an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors. Concurrently with the merger agreement, investment affiliates managed by SLR Capital Partners have agreed to convert approximately $81 million of term debt into preferred equity of the newly-formed entity. Vapotherm, which is based in Exeter, New Hampshire, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Rajarshi Banerjee, Renata Ferrari, Alyssa Kollmeyer and Sarah Young. New York-based Perceptive Advisors was advised by Cooley. SLR was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Daniel Mun.

Health Care

June 18, 2024, 1:24 PM

