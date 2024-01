Corporate Deal

Redwood Trust Inc. was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Venable in a debt issuance valued at $60 million. The notes come due 2029. Underwriters for the issuance, including Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets, were counseled by Clifford Chance.

January 18, 2024, 12:28 PM

