Corporate Deal

The Carlyle Group's Global Credit platform and private equity firm HGGC have placed a $500 million preferred equity investment in insurance brokerage firm PCF Insurance Services. Latham & Watkins represented Carlyle Global Credit. The Latham & Watkins team was led by New York-based partners Stelios Saffos, Peter Sluka and Andrew Blumenthal. HGGC, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Travis Nelson, Rodin Hai-Jew and Cameron Leishman. Counsel information for PCF Insurance Services was not immediately available.