Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group announced that it has reached an agreement with the Board of Industrials REIT regarding the key financial terms to a potential cash offer proposal. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including London-based partners Tom Lloyd, Wheatly MacNamara and Ben Spiers. Counsel information for Industrials REIT was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 12:14 PM

