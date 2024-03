Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided representatives of the several initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $345 million. The issuance was announced Mar. 5 by London-based medical technology company LivaNova PLC. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Marcel Fausten. The notes come due 2029.

March 12, 2024, 1:04 PM

