Corporate Deal

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises Inc. have announced a merger agreement in a deal guided by Lucosky Brookman LLP and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Sept. 29, is expected to close by the end of 2022. Hanover, New Jersey-based SilverSun is counseled by Lucosky Brookman. Rhodium Enterprises, based in Austin, Texas, is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Thomas Laughlin and Jack Shirley.

Technology

October 03, 2022, 8:58 AM