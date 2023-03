Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd. and Nomura International plc in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at approximately $8.4 billion. The issuance was announced Mar. 24 by Tokyo-based Japan Post Bank Co. Ltd. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Alan Cannon.

March 27, 2023, 7:24 AM

