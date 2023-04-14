Corporate Deal

Garrett Motion Inc., an automotive technology provider, has entered into an agreement with Centerbridge Partners LP and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP to simplify the company’s capital structure by converting all outstanding series A preferred stock into a single class of common stock. Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison advised Garrett's committee of independent directors. The Paul Weiss team included partners John Kennedy and Kenneth Schneider. Counsel information for Centerbridge Partners and Oaktree Capital was not immediately available.

Automotive

April 14, 2023, 9:23 AM

nature of claim: /