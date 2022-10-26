Corporate Deal

RapidSOS, an emergency response data platform, announced that it has secured $75 million in a funding round led by VC NightDragon, with participation from Insight Venture Partners, Microsoft’s Venture Fund M12, Citi via the Citi Impact Fund, Highland Capital Partners, Playground Global and others. New York-based Insight Venture was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Ziyad Aziz and Morgan Elwyn. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Technology

October 26, 2022, 8:20 AM