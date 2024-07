Corporate Deal

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire APEIRON Biologics AG for $100 million. The transaction, announced July 8, is expected to close in July 2024. San Diego-based Ligand was advised by McDermott Will & Emery and E+H Rechtsanwaelte GmbH. APEIRON Biologics AG, which is based in Vienna, was represented by a Baker McKenzie team and DORDA Rechtsanwaelte GmbH.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 09, 2024, 3:20 PM