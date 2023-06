Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher counseled the Estate of Joe Cocker and Pam Cocker in connection with the sale of Joe's music catalog to entertainment executive Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Willkie team was led by the firm’s music and digital media practice chair Sid Fohrman. Counsel information for Los Angeles-based Iconic Artists Group was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 28, 2023, 10:31 AM

