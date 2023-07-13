Corporate Deal

Astellas Pharma Inc. and 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. announced an aggregate $962.5 million license agreement in which Astellas Pharma will acquire the rights to utilize 4D's proprietary R100 vector technology to be used in the treatment of rare monogenic diseases. Emeryville, California-based 4D Molecular Therapeutics was advised by Latham & Watkins partners Christopher Hazuka and Mark Roeder. Counsel information for Astellas Pharma, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 13, 2023, 10:02 AM

