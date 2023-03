Corporate Deal

Splashtop announced that it has acquired cloud-based VPN provider Foxpass in a deal guided by O'Melveny & Myers. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cupertino, California-based Splashtop was advised by an O'Melveny & Myers team led by partner Paul Sieben. Counsel information for Foxpass, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 27, 2023, 7:55 AM

