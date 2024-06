Corporate Deal

Flexpoint Ford has agreed to place a $165 million investment in Create Music Group, a rapidly growing music and entertainment company. Chicago-based Flexpoint is advised by Reed Smith. Create, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Alan Epstein, Steven Hurdle and Stephanie Moran.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 26, 2024, 1:47 PM