Corporate Deal

DWF has guided portable oxygen concentrator developer Belluscura in connection with its public takeover offer of TMT Acquisition plc for 5.8 million pounds ($7 million). The DWF team was led by corporate partner John Campion and director Jemil Visram. TMT Acquisition, which is based in London, was represented by an RPC team. Gowling WLG represented Dowgate Capital and SPARK Advisory Partners, which acted as financial adviser and nominated adviser, respectively, to Belluscura.

Business Services

February 12, 2024, 10:41 AM

