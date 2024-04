Corporate Deal

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Elevance Health announced a strategic partnership deal on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Clayton Dubilier was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by M&A partners Christopher Anthony, Jennifer Chu and Kevin Rinker. Elevance Health, which is based in Indianapolis, was represented by a White & Case team including partners Michael Deyong, Dan Dufner, Steven Gee and Henrik Patel.

April 16, 2024, 12:44 PM

