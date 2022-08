Corporate Deal

Flow, a residential real estate company backed by WeWork founder Adam Neumann, has secured $350 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Adam Neumann is advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that includes partners Ariel Deckelbaum and Michael Vogel. Counsel information for Andreessen Horowitz, which is based in Menlo Park, California, was not immediately available.