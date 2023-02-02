Corporate Deal

Sisecam Resources LP has agreed to acquire Sisecam Chemicals Wyoming, a wholly owned subsidiary of glass and chemicals producer Sisecam Chemicals Resources LLC. The transaction, announced Feb. 1, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Sisecam Chemicals Resources is advised by Steptoe & Johnson; Paul Hastings and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell. The conflicts committee is represented by Potter Anderson & Corroon. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is counseling Evercore, acting as as financial advisor to the conflicts committee. The Gibson Dunn team includes partners Hillary Holmes and Cynthia Mabry.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 02, 2023, 9:17 AM