Corporate Deal

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., an importer of luxury vehicles, registered with the SEC on April 7 for an initial public offering. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Nexsen Pruet and a Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li team led by partner Ying Li. Underwriter Maxim Group LLC was advised by a Loeb & Loeb team led by partner Mitchell S. Nussbaum.

Automotive

April 10, 2023, 10:57 AM

nature of claim: /