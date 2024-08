Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided Santiago, Chile-based HIF Global in connection with its $36 million equity investment in Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security. The Latham & Watkins corporate deal team was led by partners Tony Del Pino and Lauren Anderson. Counsel information for Japan Organization for Metals and Energy was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 15, 2024, 11:22 AM