Corporate Deal

Entities affiliated with Merced Capital announced the restructuring and acquisition of Dubai-based Telford Offshore Group after a public auction process. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Merced Capital was advised by a Sidley Austin team that was led by partners Jifree Cader and Mark Knight. Counsel information for Telford Offshore was not immediately available.

Energy

February 24, 2023, 9:51 AM