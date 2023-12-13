Corporate Deal

Relevance AI, an Australia-based company that helps corporations build out their own custom artificial intelligence platforms, has secured $10 million in a Series A funding round led by King River Capital with participation from, Peak XV’s Surge, Galileo Venture and its previous investor, Insight Partners. New York-based Insight was guided by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for Relevance AI was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 13, 2023, 9:40 AM

nature of claim: /