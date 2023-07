Corporate Deal

Sparring Partners Capital has agreed to sell a majority stake in beauty packaging manufacturer Pure Trade SAS to private equity firm AGIC Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Munich-based AGIC was advised by White & Case. The team was led by partners Saam Golshani and Jean Paszkudzki. Counsel information for Sparring Partners, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 31, 2023, 7:17 AM

