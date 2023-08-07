Corporate Deal

HSBC Holdings and supply chain payments platform Tradeshift Holdings Inc. announced the formation of a joint venture on Tuesday. In accordance with the agreement, HSBC will invest $35 million in Tradeshift in two stages and will join its board of directors. San Francisco-based Tradeshift was advised by a King & Spalding team led by partners William Charnley, Dan Kahan and Marcus Young. Counsel information for HSBC Holdings, based in London, was not immediately available.

