The Empire State Development Corp., one of New York State’s principal economic development agencies, and the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills announced on Monday a $1.5 billion partnership to build a new stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Empire State Development was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Irwin Raij. The Buffalo Bills was represented by Loeb & Loeb.

June 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

