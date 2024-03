Corporate Deal

Online design platform Canva announced that it has acquired Serif Group Ltd., the parent company behind professional photo editing platform Affinity, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sydney-based Canva was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partner Robbie McLaren. Counsel information for Serif Group, which is based in Nottingham, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 28, 2024, 12:00 PM

