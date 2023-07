Corporate Deal

Electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group and automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen announced a partnership agreement on Monday. Taiwan-based Hon Hai was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Ching-Yang Lin and York Schnorbus. Counsel information for ZF Friedrichshafen, which is based in Friedrichshafen, Germany, was not immediately available.

July 26, 2023, 10:39 AM

