Corporate Deal

IBM has agreed to acquire NS1, a software licensing network provider, in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The transaction, announced Feb. 28, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Armonk, New York-based IBM is advised by a Paul Weiss team led by partner Steven Williams. Counsel information for NS1, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.