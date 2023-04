Corporate Deal

Sunnova Energy International Inc. was counseled by Baker Botts in connection with an up to $3 billion partial loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office. The loan supports Project Hestia, a clean energy access program. The transaction, announced April 20, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Kramer Levin represented the financial advisors.

April 21, 2023, 7:23 AM

