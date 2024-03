Corporate Deal

Fortrea has agreed to divest assets in its Enabling Services segment, namely the Endpoint Clinical and Fortrea Patient Access businesses, to private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. North Carolina-based Fortrea was advised by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan. Arsenal Capital was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Will Baker and Christopher W. Rile.

March 13, 2024, 11:45 AM

