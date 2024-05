Corporate Deal

Siemens has agreed to sell Innomotics GmbH to KPS Capital Partners for 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion). Siemens was represented by Hengeler Mueller. New York-based KPS Capital was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Gleiss Lutz. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Goldman Sachs in the rendering of a fairness opinion to the managing board of Siemens.

May 17, 2024, 6:07 PM

