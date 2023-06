Corporate Deal

TriumphPay announced that it has placed a $9.7 million minority investment in Trax Group Inc., an audit and payment software development company. Dallas-based TriumphPay was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Mark F. Veblen. Counsel information for Trax Group, which is based in Irving, Texas, was not immediately available.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 9:59 AM

