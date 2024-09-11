Corporate Deal

Funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners and Warburg Pincus have agreed to acquire business automation software platform Redwood Software from Turn/River Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Redwood Software was represented by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team led by partners Danny Lopez and Matthew Gemello. Vista Equity, which is based in Austin, Texas, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled Warburg Pincus.

