Private investment firm GI Partners LP has agreed to acquire smart building technology and internet provider ASK4 from Bowmark Capital. San Francisco-based GI Partners was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by partner Charlotte Madden. Counsel information for ASK4, which is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

September 18, 2023, 10:50 AM

