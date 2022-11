Corporate Deal

CBRE Group announced that it has acquired Full Spectrum Group, a laboratory instrument services provider, from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners for $110 million. San Francisco-based CBRE Group was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Tristan Brown, Jessica Cohen, Peter Guryan, Russell Light and Mark Pflug. Counsel information for Full Spectrum, which is based in Laguna Hills, California, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 11, 2022, 9:56 AM