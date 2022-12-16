Corporate Deal

DarkPulse Inc., a laser-based monitoring systems provider, is going public via SPAC merger with Global System Dynamics Inc.'s wholly owned merger subsidiary, Zilla Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Global System Dynamics Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $223 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 15, is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2023. Houston-based DarkPulse is represented by the Basile Law Firm and Business Legal Advisors. Global System, which is also based in Houston, is advised by the Doney Law Firm.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 16, 2022, 9:39 AM