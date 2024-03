Corporate Deal

Perpetua Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, announced that it has sold a royalty interest in the future payable silver production from the Stibnite Gold Project to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franco-Nevada Corp. for approximately $8.5 million in cash. Boise, Idaho-based Perpetua Resources was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Bryan Loocke. Counsel information for Franco-Nevada was not immediately available.

March 26, 2024, 10:59 AM

